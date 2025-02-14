Kozhikode: R Keerthi, Conservator of Forests, Social Forestry, Northern Region, visited Manakulangara temple in Koyilandy as part of the preliminary probe into the tragic stampede that killed three on Friday night. The IFS official said the preliminary report would be submitted to the forest minister on Friday itself. Soon after the mishap, Forest Minister AK Saseendran ordered a probe and asked the conservator to submit an inquiry report.

She pointed out that the temple obtained permission to parade two elephants for the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A detailed investigation will be conducted to confirm whether the temple authorities violated Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012,” the official told media.

“The forest department officials will collect statements from the injured people after visiting them at the hospitals. We learned that the temple authorities maintained a minimum distance of 3 metres per the rules while parading the two elephants. Anyway, I will cross-check that, too. If any rule violation is noticed, a stringent action will be recommended,” said Keerthi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a hartal is being observed in nine wards of Koyilandy municipality over the tragedy. Kakrattukunnu, Aruvayal, Anela, Kuruvangadu, Kanayangodu, Varakunnu, Manamel, Komathukara and Kothamangalam wards observing the hartal from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday.

Autopsy completed

The autopsy of the three people killed in the tragedy was completed at Government Medical College Hospital here on Friday. Kuruvangadu natives Thazhekkuni Leela (62), Thaikkandy Ammukkutty (70) and Ooralloor native Vadakkayil Rajan (68) were killed in a stampede at the Devi temple after two elephants ran amok during fireworks on Thursday night.

After the autopsy, the three bodies will be taken for a public homage at the Mavinchuvadu Junction in Kuruvangadu. Later, the bodies will be handed over to the family members for the funeral.