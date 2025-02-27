Wayanad: A female employee of the Principal Agriculture Office at the Wayanad District Collectorate attempted suicide on Thursday after allegedly facing harassment from a male colleague. She was found in a critical condition inside the office toilet, with deep cuts on her wrist, by another female staff member. She is currently undergoing treatment at the General Hospital, Kalpetta.

The woman had earlier filed a complaint against the accused with the internal harassment complaints committee. However, instead of receiving support, she was issued a transfer order to another district, allegedly for violating norms. Sources revealed that the accused is affiliated with the Joint Council of State Service Organisations, an employees' union linked to the CPI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate trigger for her suicide attempt was reportedly the harassment she endured during a sitting of the State Women’s Commission, which was reviewing her complaint. In response to the current incident, various employees’ trade unions, including Kerala State Employees' Union and Kerala State Employees' Association, staged protests at the Principal Agriculture Office, demanding swift action against the accused and the revocation of the woman’s transfer order.

Meanwhile, a female colleague of the woman told the media that the accused had been making baseless allegations. "Despite her complaint of workplace harassment, he misused his influence as a leader of the Joint Council to delay his transfer. By the time the order was issued, he had already secured a stay from the administrative tribunal, citing procedural violations. In the end, she was transferred while he remained unaffected," she said.