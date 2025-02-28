New Delhi: Congress working committee member and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has strongly criticised the media for deliberately misrepresenting his remarks in a recent podcast interview with The Indian Express. Tharoor, in a detailed post on X, outlined how a misquoted statement sparked baseless speculation about his political future and triggered widespread media coverage.

‘Other options’

Tharoor highlighted two primary concerns regarding The Indian Express’s handling of his interview. First, he accused the publication of twisting his comments about literary pursuits to imply he was exploring alternative political options. “They took an innocuous statement (I said I had multiple ‘options to spend my time’ in literary pursuits) and made a headline out of it in English that implied I was exploring other political options,” he wrote. The misleading headline, he noted, set off a chain reaction in the media, forcing him to counter speculation he had never invited.

“Even without making any effort, even without campaigning in Kerala, I seem to be ahead in people’s minds. If the party is interested in using that for its benefit, I am here. If the party is not interested, then we can each focus on our own paths. But don’t assume that I have no other options for my time. I always have options. I have my writing. I have my books. I have my lectures. I receive invitations from around the world to speak. There are so many conferences I have to decline because of my political and parliamentary commitments,” Tharoor had said in the podcast.

“I don’t view myself as just a politician. Even in the official parliamentary directory, my profession is listed as ‘writer.’ That’s how I see myself. One day, I might become a former minister. Tomorrow, I might be a former MP. But I will never be a ‘former writer.’ A writer and a thinker—that is how people will remember me in the end, and that is what I believe,” Tharoor added.



Tharoor also dismissed speculations about him joining the BJP in the podcast interview. He clarified that he had never considered switching parties and emphasised his identity as a committed Congressman.

All about ‘leadership’

Second, Tharoor criticised a false claim in an article that he had lamented the absence of leadership in the Kerala Congress unit. “The Express ran a fake news story claiming I had decried the absence of a leader in @incKerala,” he stated. The report gained traction, appearing in other national newspapers and sparking debates across television news channels in Kerala. When Tharoor demanded to see a video clip of his original Malayalam remarks, he was told that it would not be available until Wednesday. When the video was finally released, it was evident that he had never made the statement attributed to him. While the newspaper has since issued a correction, Tharoor noted that the damage had already been done.

While Tharoor had noted the party’s weaker ground-level presence compared to the BJP and CPM in the podcast, this was inaccurately reported as criticism of a leadership vacuum in Kerala’s Congress unit. He had merely pointed out the need for stronger booth-level presence and a more structured cadre, not a lack of leadership.

“There is a lack of presence in our booths and an overall weakness in organisation. We are not a cadre-based party, which is a key point. Another question we should ask is how much importance we have given to organisation. There are many leaders, but there is also a noticeable shortage of grassroots workers,” he had said.

Consequences

In the post on X, Tharoor also expressed his frustration over the personal and political consequences of the misleading reports. He described enduring abuse, speculation and even unexpected support based on statements he never made. The Thiruvananthapuram MP added that this experience had deepened his scepticism about the reliability of Indian journalism.

“I write this thread in sorrow, not in anger,” Tharoor said, adding that while he would never advocate for restrictions on the press, he hoped for higher journalistic standards in the country. “Our democracy cannot do without a free press. But is it completely futile to hope for better journalism? Not less journalism—just better journalism?”

The Indian Express issued a correction on February 23 following the report's publication.

"The report 'Even those against Cong vote for me...that's what party needs: Tharoor' quoted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as saying "Several workers feel there is an absence of a leader in Kerala's Congress." This was an inaccurate translation of his remarks in Malayalam. What Tharoor said was: "We have many leaders, but many feel that there are no ordinary workers." The error is regretted."