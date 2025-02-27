New Delhi: Congress Working Committee member and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has put to rest speculation about him joining the BJP. In a podcast interview with The Indian Express, Tharoor clarified his stance, stating, “I have always identified myself as a Congressman, and I have never held discussions about joining the BJP with anyone because I have no such intention. It has never even crossed my mind. So, I don’t know who thought about it or assumed it, but I have never entertained such an idea.”

Addressing the broader issue of political allegiance, he remarked, “Every party has its own history and beliefs. If one cannot align with a party’s ideology, switching to another is not the right approach. Everyone has the freedom to remain independent if they choose to.”



On his future in Congress

When asked about his future in the Congress party, Tharoor said, “I am not an astrologer. I speak and act based on the interests of the country and the party.” He acknowledged that he has often faced scrutiny since entering politics, adding, “You have to understand that I did not enter politics for a career. I did not grow up in politics in the KSU or NSUI, starting as a councillor, then an MLA, and then an MP. I had a full career in the United Nations before the party requested me to come, participate in politics, and contribute my knowledge. That is the spirit in which I entered politics, and that is how I continue. I have always tried to work for India’s and Kerala’s upliftment.”

Tharoor noted that his electoral success in Thiruvananthapuram stemmed from a wider voter base beyond just Congress loyalists. “Thiruvananthapuram has always gone beyond the party’s core base. That means, even though I have stood firmly with the party on every issue, my speeches and actions have convinced even those who do not traditionally support Congress to vote for me. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have won. This is exactly what we need in 2026 as well. If we rely only on the votes Congress receives by default, we will remain in the opposition.”



Highlighting Congress’s national performance, he pointed out, “In the last three elections, the party has received 19%, 19.5%, and 19.6% of the vote. I always say that we will always have our dedicated supporters. But is that enough? Even with them, this is all we have managed to get. Unless we secure 25% or 26%, we won’t be able to return to power.”



Weak organisational structure

Tharoor did not shy away from discussing Congress’s organisational weaknesses. “At the national level, we have not been able to demonstrate the same organisational capability as the BJP. Similarly, in Kerala, during the last two elections, the Congress could not match the organisational strength that the CPM displayed. While this is not my responsibility, I do not see anything wrong in pointing it out because this is what I have observed.”

Highlighting gaps in party infrastructure, he added, “There is a lack of presence in our booths and an overall weakness in organisation. We are not a cadre-based party, which is a key point. Another question we should ask is how much importance we have given to organisation. There are many leaders, but there is also a noticeable shortage of grassroots workers.”

Meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Tharoor also responded to criticism regarding his interactions with leaders from different parties. “I won’t claim that I do not meet anyone. If tomorrow a BJP leader or a Commonwealth leader wants to meet me, why should I refuse?” he said.

Tharoor added that during his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he had raised concerns about certain actions being carried out in the name of Hinduism. According to Tharoor, Bhagwat acknowledged the issue but refrained from making public comments. “I specifically told him that certain actions being carried out in the name of Hinduism were wrong, and that he should openly speak against them.” Bhagwat reportedly responded, “India is a big country. Many things will happen. Can we comment on everything?”

Reflecting on the broader ideological differences, Tharoor stated, “According to the basic structure of the Constitution, all citizens, regardless of their religion, have equal rights in India. This is not a country where one religious group can alter the fundamental principles. That is where I differ in opinion from some RSS leaders.” He also pointed out that while many past RSS leaders had advocated for changing the Constitution to establish a Hindu Rashtra, “the current leader, Mohan Bhagwat, does not say this.”