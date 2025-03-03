Thiruvananthapuram: In addition to the intense heat, the State Disaster Management Authority has reported a high ultraviolet (UV) index in Kerala over the past 24 hours. Authorities have issued a warning that prolonged exposure to UV rays can lead to sunburn, skin and eye diseases, and other health issues. As such, the public is urged to take necessary precautions.

The highest UV index is typically recorded between 10 am and 3 pm. During these hours, prolonged exposure to direct sunlight should be avoided whenever possible. People who work outdoors, such as fishermen, those involved in water transport, bikers, tourists, as well as individuals with skin or eye diseases, cancer patients, and those with weakened immune systems, should exercise extra caution.

Even if the sky is clear, the UV index can remain high. Areas with reflective surfaces, like water bodies and sand, can intensify UV exposure.

Recommended measures:

Wear a hat, umbrella, and sunglasses when outside during the day.

Choose cotton clothing that covers the body fully.

Seek shade during breaks, particularly when out on trips or engaging in outdoor activities.