Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar said that KSRTC employees will receive their monthly salaries regularly on the first of every month and added that this month's salary will be disbursed starting on Tuesday evening.

"The salary will be paid with government assistance", he said. He further told in a press conference that the government has provided Rs 10,000 in various instalments, and Rs 50 crore will be credited every month.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the management to pay the salaries on time, and the Finance Minister extended great support, Ganeshkumar said.

"An overdraft of ₹100 crore will be obtained from SBI. This will be repaid as the government provides ₹50 crore in two installments. The remaining amount will be covered by revenue and cost-cutting measures. The overdraft will be cleared within 20 days", he said.

The minister also said that employees will not miss their monthly pensions anymore. "Five per cent of the revenue will be set aside for pensions. Pensions can be distributed regularly within two months. PF benefits will also be paid promptly", he said.