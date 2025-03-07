Alappuzha: In a makeshift tent set up on a sprawling farmland at Vathyattukalari in Thaneermukkom, a group of women is animatedly discussing crops for the next season. They are basking in the success of a bountiful harvest. Over 10 varieties of vegetables were cultivated on three acres of land and these women pocketed handsome returns post the harvest.

The collective, known as the Jaiva Pachakari Krishi Group, cultivated organic vegetables and sold them to the local community, earning more than Rs 1.5 lakh. The 25-member group cultivated bitter gourd, tomatoes, long beans, green chillies, ash gourd, spinach, and okra on what was once a wasteland. “We harvest from a single crop every two days. We started this season’s harvest in December, and it’s almost over now. We have started preparations for next season,” said Bindu Rajendran, a member of the group.

The group harvested 46kg of long beans, 40kg of bitter gourd, 30kg of green chillies, 40kg of okra, and 35kg of spinach on a daily basis. On average, the group earned Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 daily. “Last year, we earned around Rs 1.5 lakh from the produce. We haven’t calculated this year’s income yet, but it’s somewhat close to Rs 1 lakh,” Bindu said.

The group harvested 46kg of long beans, 40kg of bitter gourd, 30kg of green chillies, 40kg of okra, and 35kg of spinach on a daily basis. Photo: Onmanorama

Located in Vathyattukalari near Varanadu in Thaneermukkom Grama Panchayat, the group expanded its farm to five acres in the second year of the harvest. They began farming on an experimental basis with assistance from the Agricultural Department and ward member Praveen G Panikker. The women are part of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and get 42 mandays to spend at the farm. However, they spend almost their entire time at the farm whenever they are not at work. “We are guided by a common goal, and we worked hard for the success of the farm,” said Bibija, another member of the group.

“These women treat the farm like a temple. Their work is their prayer,” said Arjunan, the only male member of the group. He said that almost everyone in the group comes from a humble background and is getting a better livelihood and recognition from the work they do here. “Outsiders recognise Vathyattukalari through our group, through these women,” he said.

Spinach grown at the field. Photo: Onmanorama

A few months ago, Agriculture Minister P Prasad visited their farm and inaugurated the harvest season. Since then, their work has been appreciated by various organisations. The group owes its success to one person, Joseph Jefri, former Agricultural Officer at Thaneermukkom. It was Jefri who selected and trained the group and equipped them with the knowledge necessary to sustain a successful farm model.

The initial investment was made by the group, who raised Rs 2 lakh. They received good-quality seeds from the department. Jefri taught them how to prepare organic manure and helped implement a drip irrigation system. They distribute the profit among each other and raise money whenever necessary.

“I am proud that I was able to guide the group to success. Their hard work has borne fruit. Their passion for farming is what proved to be the difference. They are not concerned about profits or subsidies from the government. What they care about is their farm,” Jefri said.

Bitter gourd during the harvest at the farm. Photo: Onmanorama

“Spending time at the farm is what makes us happy. But an even greater achievement is when we are able to inspire others. Many people in our locality have started farming, following our example. I feel very proud of what we have achieved in these two years,” said Kumari, another member of the collective.

Spurred by the success, the group is planning to expand their farm and introduce new crops. They have already planted bananas and tapioca and have also sought new land. “Whatever we produce is sold the moment it’s harvested. Organic farming is our mantra,” said Shobhana.

Discussions of promoting farm tourism on the land are also progressing. Many local tourists visit the farm and the nearby Kalari and temple, which is 400 years old. “There is a lot of potential to promote farm tourism here. Recently, a group of 100 visited the farm. If we can implement the idea, it will provide greater benefits for the group,” said Praveen.