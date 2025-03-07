Three women, all in their sixties and late fifties, make their way through rows of seats at Dhanya-Remya Theatre in Kottayam; picking up trash, scrubbing off stains and preparing the hall for the next show. Sometimes their backs hurt, but they go about their work quietly.

At an age when many find comfort in the company of their children and grandchildren, these women; Lali Shaji, Santhamma, and Omana Soman take up cleaning jobs at the theatre to make ends meet. Every day is a grind for them. They share a common thread, an unshaken determination to live life on their own terms.

For Omana Soman, who hails from Kottayam town, financial independence is a personal mission. After losing her husband to cancer two years ago, she resolved never to depend on anyone for money. "I have two children, and I live with my younger son. But I refuse to ask anyone for financial help," she says firmly. "You can ask once or twice, but by the third time, it becomes a problem, and I don’t want that".

Omana has been working since she was 19, even today, she refuses to slow down. "I have a debt of around Rs 15 lakh, and I need to pay it back. One should never have to beg in front of others. Having one’s own identity is important," she asserts. Her words reflect the same steely resolve that drives her to show up for work every day, despite the challenges life has thrown her way.

Lali Shaji, a native of Mandiram Kavala in Changanassery, works not out of choice but necessity. "Liabilities, that's what drives me to work," she says, her voice steady, yet revealing the weight of her responsibilities. With a daughter and grandchild dependent on her, staying home is not an option. "We are not financially well off. My husband isn’t keeping well, and my daughter is unemployed. Someone has to take care of the expenses, and that someone is me," she says, her radiant smile masking the struggles she endures. Despite the hardships, she remains grateful. "Neighbours and relatives do help, but life is difficult. Still, we don’t let it get to us," she adds.

Santhamma, the oldest among them, has been working at the theatre for 13 years. Her colleagues affectionately call her 'Ammamma', a testament to the warmth she exudes. Despite her shy nature, she is always at the forefront when it comes to cleaning up after the shows.

Santhamma’s journey has been long and difficult. She has four children and lives with one of her sons, who has been unable to work due to a backbone injury. "We started working at the theatre together, but he left for another job. Now, I continue," she says.

For her, work is not an option but a necessity. "My daughter-in-law works, but it’s not enough. They have two kids, one in 10th grade and another in 6th. We need money for their education, so I work," she says, her voice unwavering. It is this sense of responsibility that keeps her going, even when exhaustion sets in.

The women are bound by their struggles and their shared experiences. Their camaraderie is evident, with each one expressing how much they cherish their friendship. “We are like sisters here,” they say, reflecting on how their workplace has become a second home.

Their contributions do not go unnoticed. The theatre’s manager, Cyriac V Kurian, holds them in high regard. “They are punctual and dedicated. I hired them through an agency, and they do their job perfectly. It may seem like a small job, but for them, it’s their livelihood," he says.