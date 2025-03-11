Kottayam: A male trainee nurse was arrested for placing a hidden camera in the changing room used by nurses and other staff at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. The Gandhinagar police apprehended Manjoor native Anson Joseph.

The incident surfaced when a staff member discovered a mobile phone inside the changing room. The staff entered the room after Anson, who allegedly placed the phone to record videos, PTI reported.

The medical college authorities immediately informed the police. The police said that the accused had been presented before the court.

After completing his BSc in Nursing, Anson joined the hospital as a trainee nurse a month ago.