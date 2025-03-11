Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) protesting in front of the Kerala State Secretariat here on Tuesday. Extending solidarity with the health workers, he declared that the Modi government would address their concerns.

Addressing the media, the Union Minister asserted that the central government had already settled all outstanding honorarium payments to ASHA workers in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Challenging Health Minister Veena George’s claims against the central government, he urged the state government to submit the utility certificate to substantiate its allegations.

“The state government should submit the utility certificate to the Centre if it wants more funds. The state cannot seek the next instalment without submitting the certificate,” said Suresh Gopi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, he expressed suspicion that funds from the central government were being misused for other expenses. Criticising the media, the Union Minister alleged that the media had dragged him into unnecessary controversy when he had instead sought a discussion on the misappropriation of funds allocated for SC/ST welfare.

In February, the Union Minister from Kerala was embroiled in controversy over his statement suggesting that a minister from a higher caste should be appointed as the Minister for Tribal Affairs.