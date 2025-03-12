Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an ultraviolet index alert for Wednesday, warning of high to extreme UV radiation levels in several districts. Recording a UV index of 11 on Tuesday, radiation levels are expected to reach dangerous levels in Idukki, indicating an extreme risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.



UV index readings:

- Extreme risk (UV index above 11): Idukki

- Very high risk (UV index 8–10): Pathanamthitta (9), Kozhikode (9), Palakkad (8), Malappuram (8)

- High risk (UV index 6–7): Kottayam (7), Thrissur (6), Kannur (6), Ernakulam (6), Kasaragod (5)

- Moderate risk (UV index 3–5): Thiruvananthapuram (3), Alappuzha (5), Wayanad (5), Kollam (5)

KSDMA has advised people to take precautions to avoid UV-related health issues such as sunburn, heatstroke, and skin damage.

For UV index 6 to 7 (high) the public are advised to take moderate precautions; for 8 to 10 (very high) take extra precautions by staying in shade or indoors during midday hours; for 11 and above (extreme), take maximum precautions by avoiding going out and protecting yourself if unavoidable.