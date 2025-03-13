Thiruvananthapuram: The capital city is immersed in devotion as women from across the state gather in large numbers to offer Pongala to Attukal Amma on Thursday. With lakhs of devotees offering, the Attukal Temple and its surroundings are witnessing heavy crowds.

The ritual began at 10.15 am with the lighting of the ‘Pandara Aduppu’—the main hearth used for preparing Pongala—on the temple premises. In the presence of Tantri Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathirippadu, Melshanthi V Muraleedharan Namboothiri then transferred the lamp from the sanctum sanctorum to the Pongala hearth at the temple precincts.

Pongala hearths are set up within a 10-kilometre radius around the temple. The rituals began at 9.45 am with the sanctification ceremony. The temple trust officials confirmed that all arrangements have been completed. Strict traffic regulations are in place ahead of the festival.

The offering, made in earthen pots, consists of rice, ghee, banana, jaggery, and coconut.

The lighting of the ‘Pandara Aduppu’ signals the start of the ritual for thousands of devotees, who set up brick stoves across the city. The ceremony is expected to conclude at 1.15 pm with the sanctification ritual, during which hundreds of priests will sprinkle holy water on the Pongala offerings.

Legend behind the festival

The Attukal Pongala is celebrated on the ninth day of the 10-day annual festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple. The shrine is devoted to Kannaki, the heroine of Ilangovadikal's Tamil epic Silappadikaram. As per the legend, she cursed the city of Madurai and its kings for wrongfully convicting her husband to death.

While returning after the same, she stopped at Attukal and her rage was subdued. Believers say that pongala is conducted to celebrate Kannaki's victory over the Madurai kings.