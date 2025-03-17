Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has raised a serious concern about the delay in implementing his decisions by IAS officers in the state. He has directed Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan to create guidelines to ensure that decisions announced during meetings are implemented in a timely manner.

The chief secretary instructed all department secretaries to prepare a list of pending decisions that need to be implemented. She also revealed the details of the chief minister’s criticism during a review meeting with department secretaries.

The chief minister has further directed the chief secretary to track the progress of decisions made by him and other ministers at the secretaries' meetings.

CM reportedly expressed frustration over the delay in completing key projects with just a year remaining in his second term. Following his comments, the secretaries have taken steps to expedite the work on these projects. Special directives have been issued to the Revenue, Finance, and Law departments to accelerate the implementation of the remaining projects. Other departments have raised concerns about delays in sanctions from these three key departments.

It has also been decided that the progress of ongoing projects will become a permanent agenda item in the secretaries' meetings. Secretaries are now required to inform the meeting of any policy-related hurdles in implementing decisions made by the chief minister or cabinet members and work towards finding solutions. They are also expected to prepare action plans, intervene at the field level, identify pending projects, and report the measures taken to the chief minister and respective ministers.