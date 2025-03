Musician Stephen Devassy has won the prestigious Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award for his excellence in keyboard, while mimicry was considered for the first time for the prize. Including mimicry, the total number of awards rose to 18.

The first-ever mimicry award was conferred upon Kalabhavan Saleem. Dr Sreejith Ramanu, Ajitha Nambiar, and Vijayan V Nair received various awards in the field of drama.

The Academy fellowships were awarded to E Ananthapadmanabhan (Music), Xavier Pulpatt (Drama), and Kalamandalam Saraswati (Dance).

Cheppad AE Vamanan Namboothiri won the award for his contribution in vocal classical music. Avaneeshwaram Vinod received the award for violin, and Thrikkarippur Ramakrishnamarar for chenda. A total of 18 individuals have received awards.

Additionally, 22 individuals, including Babu Narendran G Kadakkal and actor Kollam Thulasi, were honoured with the Academy’s Gurupooja Award.

The awards were announced at a meeting held at the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy Hall, presided over by Academy Chairman Mattannur Sankaran Kutty Marar and Secretary Karivellur Murali.

Here is a detailed list of the awards and winners:

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award 2024

Cheppad A.E. Vamanan Namboothiri – Classical Music

Avaneeshwaram Vinu – Violin

Thrikkarippur Ramakrishna Marar – Chenda

Mahesh Mani – Tabla

Stephen Devassy – Keyboard

Minmini Joy – Light Music

Kottayam Alice – Light Songs

Dr. Sreejith Ramanan – Director

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajitha Nambiar – Drama, Actress

Vijayan V Nair – Drama, Actor, Director

Baburaj Thiruvalla – Drama, Actor

Bindu Suresh (Bindu MS) – Drama, Actress

Kapila – Koodiyattam, Nangiarkoothu

Kalamandalam Soman – Kathakali Vesham (Character Portrayal)

Dr Kalamandalam Rachitha Ravi – Mohiniyattam

Aparna Vinod Menon – Bharatanatyam

Kalabhavan Saleem – Mimicry

Babu Kodanchery – Storytelling

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Guru Puja Award 2024

Babu Narendran G Kadakkal – Classical Music

KS Sujatha – Classical Music

Chembazhanthi Chandrababu – Songwriting

Kalamandalam Leelamani TN – Dance

Benny PJ – Guitar, Mandolin

Kottakkal Narayanan – Kathakali Music

ADVERTISEMENT

Parassala Vijayan (K Vijayakumar) – Drama, Actor

PAM Hanif – Drama, Director

MT Annur – Drama, Actor

Kollam Tulasi (Thulaseedharan Nair S) – Actor, Playwright

KPAC Rajendran – Drama, Actor

Sudarshanan Varnam – Stagecraft

KKR Kayippuram (KK Rathinan) – Playwriting

Mannanam B Vasudevan – Classical Music

Kalamandalam Ambika – Classical Music

Kariyappilly Mohammed (KM Mohammed) – Lighting Design

Kuttamath Janardhanan – Ottan Thullal

Jayappan Palluruthy (KV Jayaprakashan) – Tabla

Nettayam Sainudheen – Drama

Kiliyur Sadan – Storytelling (Kathaprasangam)

Mukkam Salim – Mridangam

Kalabhavan Naushad – Mimicry