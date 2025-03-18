Kollam: Police have intensified their probe into the murder-suicide case that shocked Kollam on Monday. Febin George Gomas (21), a second-year student of Fathima Matha National College, was stabbed to death by his sister’s ex-lover, Thejas Raj (23). After murdering Febin and attacking his father Gomas, Thejas ended his life by jumping in front of a train. Thejas was the son of Thekkadath Raju, a Grade Sub-Inspector at the Kollam District Crime Records Bureau.

According to police, Thejas plotted the crime to take revenge on Febin’s sister for refusing to marry him. Thejas and Febin’s sister had been in a relationship since their college days. Although both families had agreed to their marriage, the woman suddenly ended the relationship after securing a job at a bank. Police stated that Thejas was deeply upset about her decision. She completely ignored him and refused to answer his phone calls. As Thejas persistently tried to rekindle their romance, her family intervened and blocked him from contacting her.

Enraged, Thejas went to her house and carried out a stabbing spree. He first attacked Febin’s father, who opened the door, and then stabbed Febin in the chest. Police suspect that the jilted lover targeted Febin’s sister over the breakup while barging into their house on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at 6.45 pm on Monday. Thejas, disguised in a burqa, arrived at Febin’s house in a white car. Febin ran outside the house as Thejas attacked him with a knife. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Thejas fled the crime scene in the same car and reached Chemmanmukku railway bridge, about 3 kilometers from Febin’s house. After parking the car under the bridge, Thejas slit his wrist and jumped in front of a moving train. Police recovered a bottle of petrol from his car. Bloodstains from his wrist were also found inside and outside the vehicle, police said.