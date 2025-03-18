Thrissur: The Devaswom Board on Tuesday sought an explanation from BA Balu after he requested to be relieved of his duties as 'kazhagam' at the Koodalmanikyam Temple in Thrissur.

Balu, an Ezhava community member, was appointed to 'kazhagam' duties through the Devaswom Recruitment Board's selection process but was met with resistance from the temple's tantris (chief priests). A 'kazhagam' worker's primary duty is to make flower garlands for the deity. He was temporarily redesignated as 'office attendant' on March 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Neither Balu nor any related individuals have filed a complaint regarding caste discrimination. If a complaint is received, the board will investigate," said Koodalmanikyam Devaswom Chairman CK Gopi. Balu had requested an extension of his leave for another two weeks, which will be considered as part of office administration, he added.

Meanwhile, the Koodalmanikyam Devaswom will adhere to the government's stance of retaining Balu in his 'kazhagam' duty. However, his request to be transferred to an office position cannot be accepted, said Gopi. Balu had gone on leave after being reassigned to the office position.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the temple Tantris issued a statement clarifying that they did not raise any caste-based discrimination against Balu. They said that they were against the board which disregarded traditional hereditary appointments.