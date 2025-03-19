Thiruvananthapuram: Just as the collector convened a meeting on Wednesday to remove the beehive from the collectorate building, the bees attacked the people for the second consecutive day. Manorama News reported that there are three large beehives and six smaller ones around the collectorate building.

More than 100 people were injured in a bee attack on Tuesday afternoon while the police and bomb squad conducted a search of the building following a fake bomb threat. As the bomb squad evacuated the building for the search, a sudden bee attack occurred. Video footage showed people running and covering their heads to avoid being stung. Over seven people were admitted to the Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Collector Anukumari told the media that assistance from the Forest Department has been sought to remove the hives from the building as quickly as possible.