Thrissur: A group of jackals, along with their eight cubs, were found in a plantation near a paddy field in Perumpi Padiyath Moola, Koratty. Locals said that the jackals had entered a nearby residential area.

Meanwhile, in nearby Chirangara, a tiger was spotted again on Tuesday, days after its presence was first confirmed in the area. A local fisherman saw the tiger near Deva Matha Hospital.

The Forest Department has installed five surveillance cameras in the Mangalassery and Vazhichal wards. Residents have been advised to avoid going near the camera locations, as human scent could deter the tiger from entering the area.

Recently, a tiger killed a pet dog in the area, and the incident was captured on CCTV. Following confirmation, the Forest Department decided to set up a cage trap.