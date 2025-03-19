Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition UDF on Wednesday said that the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was an attempt to appropriate more powers for the pro-chancellor, the higher education minister, in the affairs of universities. This, the UDF argued, would eventually destroy the autonomy of higher education institutions in Kerala.

Higher education minister R Bindu, however, did not attempt to mask the real intention behind the amendment. She made it clear that the amendment was a fight against the centre. "In this changed context, when the BJP-led government is engineering massive centralisation using institutions like the UGC and state governments are sought to be cast out of universities, it was important to make some changes in the law," the minister said during the introduction of the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The minister was referring to the UGC Draft Bill that would give the Centre more say in the selection of vice chancellors. The Universities (Amendment) Bill was referred to the Subject Committee.

The LDF's former higher education minister K T Jaleel also pitched in. "The BJP is using chancellors/governors to bring universities fully under their control. Those sympathetic to the RSS ideology are being offered the post of vice chancellor," Jaleel said.

However, Congress MLA A P Anil Kumar saw it differently. "Universities would be destroyed if the BJP and the CPM continue to pull them different directions," he said. "We don't need saffronisation or scarletisation of universities. 'Educationsation' is the need of the hour," he said.

Anil Kumar was disturbed particularly by one additional power the Bill confers on the pro-chancellor, who by law will be the higher education minister. Here's the clause: "The Pro-Chancellor shall have the right to cause an inspection to be made by such person or persons as he may direct, of the University, its buildings,

laboratories and equipment, and of any college or institution maintained by the University; and also of the examinations, teaching and other work conducted or

done by the University and to cause an inquiry to be made in like manner in respect

of any matter connected with the administration or finances of the University, colleges and institutions."

"How can you even draft such a law," Anil Kumar asked. "Do you mean to say the minister can send any person to do the inspection? Shouldn't you at least specify the qualification of such a person? Why is it left so vague? It can be that you can even despatch your local committee secretary to do the inspection," the Congress MLA said. "Should the minister require such excessive powers," he added.

Besides the need to push back the RSS designs, the minister's defence was limited to two points. One, the Bill has not given the pro-chancellor any rights that the post had not enjoyed before. "The Bill just gives more clarity to the pro-chancellor's powers," Bindu said. Two, it is not time-barred. "I don't intend to remain higher education minister for eternity. There perhaps would be a time when even the UDF would come to power," the minister said.