Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend the first meeting of states held by Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Saturday to discuss the delimitation. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said it was more than a meeting and marked the beginning of a movement that will shape the future of the country to achieve fair delimitation.

The proposed Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Telangana, Bhagwant Mann and Revanth Reddy, respectively, will take part in the deliberations under the auspices of DMK. Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab are the seven states the DMK has reached out for the meeting.

"I extend my warmest welcome to the leaders from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Punjab who are joining us for the Joint Action Committee meeting on #FairDelimitation," Stalin said.

"A historic day for Indian federalism!" Stalin said on the eve of the meeting. To which BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai responded that the meeting on delimitation was a "delusional drama."

Describing the DMK-led all-party meeting held on March 5 as a "landmark moment," in which as many as 58 parties participated by putting aside differences for a single cause, the chief minister said, "This overwhelming consensus reflected Tamil Nadu's unwavering commitment" to democracy and justice.

"Building on this historic unity, our MPs and Ministers actively engaged with leaders from other affected states, strengthening our collective resolve. What started as Tamil Nadu's initiative has now grown into a national movement, with states across India joining hands to demand fair representation. This is a defining moment in our collective journey. This is more than a meeting; it is the beginning of a movement that will shape the future of our country. Together, we will achieve #FairDelimitation!

Stalin had said that the 1971 population should be the basis for delimitation of LS seats for 30 years from 2026 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make an assurance in the Parliament.

The JAC is to pursue such demands and raise awareness among the people. The all-party meeting had urged that Tamil Nadu's present representational percentage in Parliament, which is 7.18, should not be changed under any circumstances.