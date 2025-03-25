Thodupuzha: Thodupuzha Police, who is investigating the murder case of Biju Joseph, on Tuesday recovered the vehicle used to abduct him. The police found the vehicle from Alakode near Thodupuzha.

The prime accused, Jomon, and his accomplices used the Blue Omni van to kidnap Biju on the morning of March 20. The van belongs to Jomon's friend, said Thodupuzha Inspector NS Roy. The police stated that Jomon borrowed the vehicle from his friend to take his wife for medical treatment.

Jomon and the co-accused, Muhammed Aslam and Vipin, carefully orchestrated the murder after two failed attempts to kill him. They observed Biju's routine to plan the murder.

On Thursday morning, they used the van to hit Biju's scooter and took him inside. The trio tied him up and began to brutally assault him. Locals reported that they heard distress cries from the vehicle. They took him to a godown owned by Jomon used for his catering business.

Jomon told police that Biju was dead upon reaching the godown. So they decided to dump his body in the manhole inside the building.

Jomon and Biju were business partners but disputes over financial contributions strained their relationship. Although they dissolved their partnership amicably, Jomon later claimed that he did not receive his fair share of assets. Jomon's other businesses failed and this led to his enemity towards Biju.