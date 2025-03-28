Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed two revision petitions challenging the Vigilance Court orders refusing to order probes into corruption allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter and other senior government officials.

The late Gireesh Babu filed the revision petition in 2023 against the dismissal of his plea by the Muvattupzha Vigilance Court. He had sought an investigation into the alleged bribery carried out by high-ranking public officials in connection with the mining and other business interests of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

Subsequently, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan also filed a petition against the dismissal of his plea by the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court to look into the alleged payments made by CMRL to Exalogica to obtain favours from the chief minister.