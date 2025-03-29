Palakkad: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman sustained an injury after a dentist allegedly pierced her tongue with a dental drill while installing braces. The Alathur police have registered a case against the private dental clinic, Alathur Dental Care after the woman filed a complaint alleging medical negligence.

According to the FIR, the woman’s tongue suffered a severe injury due to the dentist’s careless handling of the drill while fitting braces on her front teeth.

Police have registered a case under Section 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with acts that endanger life or personal safety.

Speaking to Manorama News, Gayathri, the victim, stated that the dentist pierced the left side of her tongue with the machine during treatment on March 22. When she complained of pain, the dentist prescribed a painkiller and advised her to rest. However, as the pain became unbearable, she sought medical care at Palakkad District Hospital. Following treatment, her wound began to heal.

Gayathri said she approached the police to ensure no other patient would have to endure a similar ordeal.

She also filed a complaint with the district medical officer seeking action against the dental clinic.

The police have stated that they will record the doctor's and hospital staff's statements in the coming days. Meanwhile, officials from the dental clinic declined to comment on the allegations when contacted, reported Manorama News.