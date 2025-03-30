Megha Madhusoodanan, the IB official who was found dead on the railway track in Thiruvananthapuram, had not divulged much to her parents about her colleague, who is now being probed by police in connection with her suicide. An SMS notification about the toll collected initiated a conversation between Megha and her parents about this person.

In 2024, Madhusoodanan received a message about the money collected at a toll plaza around midnight in Kochi, and it was then that the family learned about Megha's relationship with an IB official in Kochi. Initially, the family suspected that Megha's car was stolen, and they immediately contacted her. "She said she was on a drive with her friend. She didn't say much or even give his number," said Madhusoodanan. "We thought that she would tell us about marriage sometime later, but she never mentioned it again," he said.

Madhusoodanan bought and gifted the car to Megha when she joined the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) at Pettah in Thiruvananthapuram a year ago. Megha drove to Ernakulam along with her colleague. Madhusoodanan said that he never spoke to the IB official who was friends with her, and that, because of the nature of their job, Megha discouraged her parents from contacting him. When asked if he had spoken to his family members, Madhusoodanan said no such conversation had happened.

Megha came home on holidays and weekends, and her father booked the bus tickets. She came home last time on February 28 and returned on March 1. Madhusoodanan said she didn't seem depressed then. "It didn't seem like she was going through some kind of a crisis," he said.

The police officials associated with the probe said that Megha was very reserved and did not maintain any friendships with her roommates. "They didn't even have her phone number. She moved into a new house only a month ago. There were six of them in that house, and nobody knew much about her," the police said.

According to Madhusoodanan, they often spoke to the warden of the hostel at Anayara, where she had stayed before moving to Chackai. The police said earlier that there was no reason for Megha to go by the railway track as her rented residence was near a private hospital at Chackai, and from the airport, she could easily reach her place without taking the route along the railway track.

Megha did her schooling after Class 10 in a hostel and then pursued BSc (Hons) - Forensic Sciences at the AMITY University, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. After completing her course, she came home and enrolled in a coaching centre at Pala to prepare for competitive examinations. She cleared the examination and moved to Jodhpur for training, where she became friends with the Malappuram native who had also been recruited that year.

Her family came up with allegations of financial exploitation against her colleague after sourcing her bank statements. Madhusoodanan said that Megha never told them about any financial troubles. The family has mailed the bank statements to police. According to cops, the financial transactions were mutual.