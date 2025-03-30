Malappuram woman's suicide: Autopsy report reveals internal injuries, husband arrested
Malappuram: Police have arrested a man in connection with the mysterious death of his wife, Rajila, at Konompara on Sunday. The accused, Anvar, a native of Konompara, was taken into custody after the post-mortem report revealed that Rajila's internal organs sustained severe injuries. She also suffered a head injury, cited the post-mortem report.
Rajila (38) from Olavattoor was found hanging at Anvar’s residence on March 28. Based on the findings, police suspect that she died as a result of physical assault by Anvar.
Anvar has been charged with multiple offences, including attempted murder and abetment to suicide.
The couple has two children.
Further details are awaited.
