Malappuram: Police have arrested a man in connection with the mysterious death of his wife, Rajila, at Konompara on Sunday. The accused, Anvar, a native of Konompara, was taken into custody after the post-mortem report revealed that Rajila's internal organs sustained severe injuries. She also suffered a head injury, cited the post-mortem report.

Rajila (38) from Olavattoor was found hanging at Anvar’s residence on March 28. Based on the findings, police suspect that she died as a result of physical assault by Anvar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anvar has been charged with multiple offences, including attempted murder and abetment to suicide.

The couple has two children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further details are awaited.