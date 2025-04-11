Thiruvananthapuram: The Division Bench of the Kerala Lok Ayukta on Friday directed the Controller of Examinations of Kerala University to award average marks to MBA student Anjana Pradeep for a missing exam paper and to declare her pending results.

Anjana, a student of the 2022–2024 MBA batch at DC School of Management and Technology, Kazhakkoottom, approached the Lok Ayukta after the university failed to publish the results of the 3rd semester examinations conducted between April 22 and May 31, 2024, even after the completion of the 4th semester exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her complaint, the university authorities did not explain the delay. Instead, she received an email asking her to appear for a special exam for the 'Project Finance' paper from the 3rd semester on April 7, 2025.

A teacher of the University of Kerala misplaced the 71 'Project Finance' answer sheets of third-semester MBA students from Anjana's batch. However, the university allegedly did not disclose this error to the students. The students only became aware of the issue after receiving an email instructing them to appear for a re-examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking into consideration Anjana's complaint, the bench observed that students should not be penalised for faults not of their own making and said that expecting a student to reappear for an exam long after the course ends was unreasonable, stating, “Human memory fades over time, and forgetting academic content is natural—particularly in the absence of preparation for a re-examination.”