Thrissur: A six-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by his neighbour in Kuzhoor, Mala, after the child reportedly tried to resist and expose a sexual assault attempt. The victim was found dead in a pond in a paddy field near his home on Swarnnappallam Road on Thursday.



Police have arrested 22-year-old Jojo, a neighbour and a theft-accused currently out on bail. According to police, Jojo confessed to drowning the child by covering his face and pushing him underwater, fearing the boy would reveal the attempted abuse to his mother.

The child went missing around 6 pm on Thursday after going out to play with friends. When he failed to return, his family filed a complaint with the Mala police. During a search operation involving police and fire and rescue personnel, his body was recovered around 9.30 pm from a muddy pond nearby.

Locals told police they had seen Jojo with the child in the field earlier in the evening. CCTV footage also captured Jojo walking with the boy, further strengthening suspicion. According to Rural SP B Krishnakumar, Jojo even participated in the search effort to deflect attention. He also attempted to mislead locals and investigators, the SP said.

The child's body is currently at the mortuary of a private hospital in Mala. A post-mortem will be conducted on Friday at Thrissur Medical College. Police are continuing their investigation.