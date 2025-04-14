Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Chief Principal Secretary KM Abraham on Monday said that he would not step down from his post or as CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), days after the High Court ordered a CBI probe against him. He said that the CM would decide his future in the office.

Abraham addressed the growing speculation about his position in a Vishu message to employees of KIIFB. “Over the past few days, many well-wishers have asked whether I would consider stepping down from my roles as Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and CEO of KIIFB,” he wrote, adding, “I have reflected deeply, not out of fear or obligation, but out of commitment to the principles I’ve upheld throughout my public life.”

He said stepping down might be seen by some as taking the moral high ground, but doing so now would mean surrendering to what he called an “orchestrated attack” by individuals he had once brought to justice.

“After much thought, I have decided to place the decision about my continuance entirely in the hands of the Chief Minister, who is also the Chairman of KIIFB. I have seen his administrative acumen, personal integrity, and sense of justice at close quarters for over a decade. Whatever he decides, I will accept with humility and gratitude,” Abraham said.

He also acknowledged the personal toll of the situation. “My wife and I are senior citizens approaching our seventies, and we are fully aware of the emotional and physical demands of a prolonged investigation. Still, I will face it with the same courage that has guided me throughout my 45 years of public service.”

Abraham reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and integrity. “I assure each one of you, with all sincerity, that I have always acted in the public interest. No investigation can erode that legacy. Let us not allow the turbulence of the moment to shake our faith in what we have built together.”

The CBI probe was ordered on the basis of a petition filed by public activist Joemon Puthenpurackal. Abraham has accused him of carrying out a personal vendetta, claiming that he had previously taken action against the activist. Abraham, 66, retired as Chief Secretary in December 2017 and has since remained a close aide of CM Vijayan.

(With inputs from IANS)