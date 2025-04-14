Thiruvananthapuram: Three weeks after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) gave a clean chit to Additional Director General of Police MR Ajithkumar over amassing disproportionate assets, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb on Monday submitted a report recommending that a case be registered against him for giving a false statement.

The development is significant since Ajith Kumar is considered Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's favourite.

In the report to the chief minister, the state police chief said that both civil and criminal cases can be registered against Ajith Kumar for his false statement about ADGP P Vijayan.

The case relates to Ajith Kumar's allegation that Vijayan had links with the gold smuggling gang.

After Vijayan complained to the police chief, Darvesh Sahab himself commenced the probe. He gave Vijayan a clean chit and recommended action against Ajith Kumar.

With a case being recommended to be registered against Ajith Kumar, it remains to be seen if it will play spoilsport to his aspirations to become the next police chief when Darvesh Saheb retires on May 31.

Former MLA PV Anvar had complained about disproportionate wealth against Ajith Kumar. Anvar, who is now part of the UDF, claimed the state police chief's report will lie in the cold storage, as Ajith Kumar is the CM's "third son" . "If anyone thinks there will be action based on this report, those people, I will say, are living in a fool’s paradise," he said.

Ajithkumar was in the news last year when it emerged that he called upon top RSS leaders when they visited the state on two occasions.