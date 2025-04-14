Kalpetta: A man strangled his wife to death and attempted suicide in Panamaram, Kelamangalam, early on Monday. The victim, Lisha (35), was from Kenichira in Kelamangalam. Her husband, Jilson (42), has been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.



According to police, Jilson locked their two children in a room before strangling Lisha with a phone charging cable. He then tried to hang himself from a tree but fell. He subsequently consumed poison, slashed his wrist with a blade, and used a log-cutting machine to further injure himself.

Financial stress is believed to have driven the act. Around midnight, Jilson reportedly sent messages to his friends. When one of them read the messages in the morning, they alerted neighbours, who rushed to the house.