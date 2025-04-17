Kochi: The Kerala High Court has sought the response of the Centre and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a plea alleging that he received kickbacks from a private mining company, and seeking a CBI probe into it.

According to a PTI report, a bench of Justices Amit Rawal and P M Manoj issued notice to the Centre, Vijayan, his daughter, her now-defunct IT firm Exalogic, the private mining company CMRL and SEBI among others, seeking their stand on the plea by a journalist, M R Ajayan.

Others named in the notice include CMRL Managing Director S N Sasidharan Kartha, his wife, son, and son-in-law, PTI reported.

The High Court has also directed the Interim Board of Settlement to submit, in a sealed cover, the names of individuals mentioned in its findings related to Income Tax proceedings against CMRL. The matter is listed for further hearing on May 27.

In his petition, filed through advocate Shaji Chirayath, Ajayan alleged that the Interim Board discovered payments from CMRL to Veena’s now-defunct company, Exalogic, and claims that funds were routed to Vijayan through this firm.

Ajayan has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the financial dealings between CMRL and Exalogic, citing an alleged political nexus with the Chief Minister. He also urged SEBI to delist CMRL's stock and shares.

Earlier this month, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had filed a chargesheet against CMRL, Veena, and Exalogic over ‘illegal payments’. This development came shortly after the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan demanding a vigilance probe into the matter.