At first glance, the notebooks neatly stacked and labelled on a table at the entrance of Ettumanoor police station in Kottayam could be mistaken for student records in a school staffroom. But each one belongs to a man, mostly aged 30 to 60, reported by family members for creating disturbances at home, often under the influence of alcohol.

When families in the area began raising concerns—often through late-night calls but hesitant to file formal complaints—the Ettumanoor police, which have had to deal with two shocking suicides of late, chose a pragmatic, mighty effective approach. The man in question is asked to report to the station daily and sign a notebook. These contain his personal details and the contact information of close relatives. Each page is folded down the middle, with the date and time on the left and the individual’s name and signature on the right. Depending on the severity of the situation, this routine typically lasts between 15 and a month. At any given time, over 100 such notebooks are maintained, reflecting quiet, ongoing monitoring of households under strain.

This practice began nine months ago, shortly after Station House Officer Ansal Abdul—a recipient of the Chief Minister’s Medal—took charge. “This isn’t about punishment,” says Ansal. “It’s about accountability and early intervention. Many women don’t want to pursue legal action, as the perpetrators are often their husbands or fathers. They just want the violence or harassment to stop. And it’s not always about alcohol—sometimes it’s financial stress, other times it’s disputes with neighbours,” he adds.

Between January and March 2025 alone, the station received a total of over 700 complaints, with more than 500 related to domestic disputes. However, despite the proactive approach, two tragic suicides happened within the station limits—incidents that continue to haunt Ansal and his team. It was on February 28, a 42-year-old woman, Shyni, and her two daughters—Evana Mariya Noby (10) and Aleena Elisabath Noby (11)—jumped in front of a train at Manakkapadam. On April 15, a High Court lawyer, Jisemol (35), poisoned her two daughters— Ponnu (1) and Neha (5)—before jumping into the Meenachil river with them, and they all died. Both cases were allegedly triggered by family-related distress.

“We’ve helped many women in similar situations. If only these two families had reached out…” Ansal says. He compares the unpredictability of human behaviour to characters in O V Vijayan’s 'Khasakkinte Ithihasam' — layered, impulsive, and complex.

Ansal recently took to Facebook to pour down his feelings after dealing with recurring suicides. “When Shyni [the woman who jumped in front of the train] and her two little ones lay lifeless on the inquest table, I couldn’t stop thinking about my own children... And then another incident yesterday… a mother and two kids at Caritas Hospital. That little girl’s face… I couldn’t sleep last night.” Ettumanoor police, led by Ansal, probed the case and arrested Shyni’s husband, Nobi Lukose, on charges of abetment to suicide. He was granted bail recently.

In the wake of mounting complaints of domestic violence, the team works systematically. Once a complaint is received—whether at the station, via email, or through portals and applications like Thuna or Pol App—the officers respond immediately. The patrolling unit is alerted and, if necessary, dispatched to the location. Otherwise, the individual is summoned to the station. If he refuses to appear, officers go to his home and bring him in. “We can register an FIR only when there’s serious violence,” Ansal explains. “If the family isn’t willing to proceed legally, we can’t treat it like a regular case. But these situations can escalate—sometimes even to suicide. Our job is to step in early and prevent that.”

The man is then asked to purchase a notebook, marking the beginning of his daily “signing duty.” Typically, he reports to the station between 6 pm and 8.30 pm—a time chosen so that it doesn’t interfere with the work schedules of the individuals involved, mostly daily wage earners such as drivers or carpenters. Officers also use a breathalyser to ensure sobriety.

If someone fails to show up or misbehaves, their notebook is moved to the SHO’s table, and they must face Ansal personally before signing. Women CPO Soumya primarily handles complaints from women, offering support and contact numbers to ensure they feel safe and heard. PRO Roji and CPO Prasanth are always available to assist with the drive. “We don’t use force,” says Prasanth. “But we issue strict warnings. If they repeat the behaviour, they will definitely face action in the future.”

“We often allow these men to leave only after nearby Bevco shops have closed to prevent them from buying alcohol and returning home in the same state,” says Ansal. The signing routine ends only when the family confirms the individual has reformed. According to Ansal, this system has significantly reduced domestic disputes and violence in the area. There are also cases involving young men and drug abuse, often brought to the station by concerned mothers.

Most of those who approach the station are from middle or lower-middle-class families. “Ordinary people don’t hesitate to come to the police station when there’s a problem,” says Prasanth. “But those from upper sections of society often hesitate, concerned about social status and family image.”