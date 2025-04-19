Pathanamthitta: A day after the death of a four-year-old boy at the Elephant Training Centre in Konni, all forest officials on duty at the centre were suspended from service. On Saturday, South Zone Chief Conservator of Forest R Kamalahar issued an order suspending four officials, including Section Forest Officer R Anil Kumar. Beat forest officials Saleem Satheesh, Sajini, and Sumayya Shaji are the others who faced the action.

The Divisional Forest Officer and the Range Officer will be transferred from the district in connection with the incident.

The forest department took action against the officials based on an internal inquiry report that cited serious lapses in fixing an unstable pillar that caused the boy's death.

Abhiram, a native of Kadambanad, who was on a holiday trip to the elephant camp, died on Friday after a concrete pillar fell on him. According to police, the child met with the tragedy when he caught hold of the short pillar and began swinging around it. The pillar loosened and fell on the boy, causing severe injuries to his head. His mother, who was taking photographs of him, witnessed the accident.

Though Abhiram was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. His last rites will be performed at his residence on Sunday.

Abhiram, affectionately nicknamed Appukuttan, was the only son of Aji and Sari. The little elephant enthusiast had arrived at the centre to fulfill his long-time wish, while returning home with his mother and relatives after visiting the Kalleli temple.

The forest department has ordered the temporary closure of the elephant camp, which is an eco-tourism centre until security inspections are completed.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress staged a protest march to the elephant camp, alleging lapses on the part of the forest department. They declared that they would intensify their protest if the authorities failed to take action against the officials responsible for the security lapse.