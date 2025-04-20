Paivazhi: A migrant labourer lost his life on Sunday after he was struck by a falling excavator at a mining site in Paivazhi, Pathanamthitta. According to Elavumthitta police station officials, the deceased has been identified as Sooraj (24), a native of Bihar.

According to Kulanada grama panchayat president Chithira C Chandran, another labourer was severely injured in the accident and was taken to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandran alleged that soil is being transported from the Kadalikunnu hill in the guise of National Highway construction works. Locals have been protesting against the mining activities for the past 22 days, she added.

She alleged that a police officer from the Elavumthitta station reached the site of the accident in an intoxicated state. The officer ran away after locals blocked the police vehicle, she added.