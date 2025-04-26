Thrissur: DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb said that security measures for Thrissur Pooram have been heightened following the Pahalgam terror attack. A high-level meeting of police officers, led by the DGP, was held in Thrissur on Saturday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Thrissur Pooram festival.

Over 4,000 police personnel will be deployed for the festival. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, two platoons of commandos will also be deployed. Additionally, 10 drones and an anti-drone system will be installed for the event. A total of 337 CCTV cameras will be installed around Swaraj round. In 2024, only 221 cameras were installed there.

DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb convened a high-level meeting of police officers on Saturday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Thrissur Pooram. Photo: Special Arrangement

The DGP visited the Thekkinkadu Maidanam, where the fireworks display is scheduled to take place.

Due to the issues encountered with fireworks during last year’s Thrissur Pooram, the police and district administration are enforcing stricter security arrangements and preparations this time. He convened a high-level meeting to discuss the new arrangements.

The DGP also inspected the fire line for the fireworks and other key zones of the festival at Thekkinkadu Maidanam. Thrissur city police commissioner R Ilango and ACP Saleesh Shankaran assisted the DGP during the inspection.