Idukki: After years of hardships caused by a damaged bridge, Anushree Anuraj, a fifth-grade student from Pathekker, Upputhara, is now hopeful that her journey to school will soon be safer, thanks to the assurance given by the District Collector.

Anushree raised the request to construct a new bridge to replace the temporary structure currently spanning the stream in Pathekker through the "Connect with Collector" initiative. This programme was launched to facilitate direct communication between the public and the District Collector through the official Facebook page.

Anushree highlighted the fear and danger students and residents face while crossing the makeshift bridge daily and requested urgent action to ensure safe passage for herself, her brother, her friends, and the local community.

Responding to her appeal, the Collector promised immediate attention, giving the residents hope that a proper bridge would be built soon. Now, Anushree and the villagers are eagerly awaiting the next academic year, hoping they can walk to school without fear.

The Pandalappady Bridge on the Upputhara-Pathekker road was washed away during the devastating floods of 2018. Since then, with no alternative route available, locals had constructed a temporary wooden bridge across the stream. Around 25 families depend on this unstable structure for their daily commute. The damaged state of the bridge has made vehicular movement impossible, forcing residents to physically carry patients across the bridge in emergencies to reach medical help.

Walking with fear

Students from various schools cross the temporary bridge daily, but not without fear. The bridge poses a serious threat of accidents. Recently, a local resident named Ganeshan fell from the bridge and suffered a head injury. Residents say the bridge could collapse at any moment. If a permanent solution is not provided before the next monsoon, the village is at risk of becoming completely isolated.

"Hope Rests on the Collector’s Promise"

Anushree’s mother, Jeethu, told Onmanorama that they are hopeful the Collector’s promise will soon be fulfilled and that children and locals will be able to travel safely by the next academic year. Meanwhile, local Panchayat member Cinemol Joseph stated that ₹6 lakh has been allocated for the construction of a culvert under the 2025-26 financial year plan. However, she added that there are still issues regarding the required No Objection Certificate (NOC).