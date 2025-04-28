Truck catches fire after ramming into tipper lorry in Pathanamthitta
Pathanamthitta: A truck caught fire after colliding with a tipper lorry on the Thiruvalla- Kumbazha route around 3.30 pm on Monday.
The driver managed to escape unhurt by quickly getting out of the vehicle, moments before it was engulfed in flames. The truck, which was transporting goods, was gutted in the fire.
The accident occurred when the truck rammed into the rear of the tipper lorry, reported Manorama News. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.
