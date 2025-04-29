Kochi: The families of those killed in wild animal attacks in the state are entitled to a total compensation of Rs 24 lakh each, states an amicus curiae report submitted to the High Court.

The report, prepared by amicus curiae M P Madhavan Kutty in response to petitions related to wildlife attacks in the state, also points out discrimination in the disbursement of compensation for deaths caused by snakebites and notes that there is considerable confusion even among the officials concerned. A division bench, which includes Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar, will take up these petitions after the summer vacation.

In cases of deaths caused by wildlife attacks, victims' families are entitled to Rs 10 lakh under a Union Government scheme and another Rs 10 lakh from the State Government -- an amount revised under a 2018 government order aligned with state rules. Additionally, the legal heirs are also eligible for Rs 4 lakh as compensation under the human-animal conflict category, which is recognised as a state-specific disaster.

For deaths caused by snakebites occurring outside forest areas, a total compensation of Rs 16 lakh is to be provided. This includes Rs 10 lakh from the Union Government, Rs 2 lakh from the Forest Department and Rs 4 lakh under the state-specific disaster category. However, due to a lack of public awareness and confusion even among officials, this compensation is often not properly disbursed.

The report also urges that greater clarity be brought to the process by recognising the seriousness of the issue and cites clear discrimination in compensation practices, particularly in cases of deaths caused by snakebites.

Emphasising that the number of wild animals in Kerala exceeds the carrying capacity of the state's forests, the report attributes the increasing incidents of wildlife encroachments to unscientific afforestation practices, such as the widespread planting of acacia, eucalyptus, and teak, which do not provide adequate food for wildlife. Shortage of drinking water inside forests are further forcing animals to stray out of the forests.

It was informed in the Rajya Sabha recently that 344 people were killed by wildlife attacks in Kerala over the past five years. Among them, 103 deaths were caused by elephant attacks, 35 by wild pigs, 4 by tigers and 180 by snakebites.

To prevent wildlife attacks, the report recommends solar fencing as an effective solution, a method already widely implemented in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It also notes that the electronic warning system currently in use in Munnar has proven effective.

The report also mentions that the use of technologies such as drones, radio-collaring, and the translocation of troublesome animals has shown promising results.