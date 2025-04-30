Wayanad: A house was damaged and a boy suffered burn injuries when the TV caught fire and exploded at Ambileri, on the outskirts of Kalpetta town, on Wednesday. Sajin (14), who was injured in the incident, was alone at the rented quarters.

The fire destroyed the TV. The 10-member Fire and Rescue team from Kalpetta, headed by Assistant Station Officer Satheesh Babu and Senior Fire Officer Shibu KM, doused the fire after the TV exploded due to a short circuit, Shibu said.

"The fire started in the television and later spread to a portion of the house. We got the call around 10.30 am, and we rushed to the spot in minutes. The boy had some slight burn marks on his hand," he said.

Immanuel, Sajin’s younger brother, said the TV burst when the latter was watching a programme. "Flames appeared on the switchboard. They spread quickly, and the back of the TV caught fire. As my brother tried to switch off the TV, he suffered burns on his hands. Later, it exploded with a loud sound," he said.