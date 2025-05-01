Kattappana: In a refreshing twist on the typical kitchen garden, Jith Joseph of Kudavanappara, Kattappana, has transformed his backyard into a vibrant orchard of rare and exotic fruits. While most kitchen gardens lean towards vegetables, Jith’s stands out for its unusual variety of fruits—where ultra-sweet tree grapes are currently the star attraction. The ripening ‘Sabar’ variety, along with Red Hybrid and Scarlet, are drawing special attention, with their flavour likened to lychees.

His orchard boasts an extensive and diverse lineup, featuring peanut butter fruit, olosapo, barab, strawberry pear, rambutan phyllocarp, lychee, mangosteen, milk fruit, musambi, dragon fruit, Salem mango, pomegranate, apple, longan, white jamun, orange, and star fruit. Among the highlights is Rollinia, which bears a close resemblance to the native aatha fruit. Other rare additions include Grumichama, Abiu, miracle fruit, Kolumb mango, and the sweet-sour Arasa boy, along with a unique Vietnamese guava variety.

Family support has been key to the orchard’s growth. Jith’s wife Neethu Eapen, mother Smoni, and children Rohan and Isha actively assist in caring for the trees. After losing their initial grape and passionfruit crops grown on a terrace trellis, the family is preparing for replanting efforts.

The orchard grows alongside their primary crop fields in the cardamom-rich Puliyanmala region. A dedicated water reservoir ensures steady irrigation for the fruit trees, while the family also maintains an apiculture setup with both small and large bee varieties.