A minor girl from Kerala who endured the trauma of serial sexual abuse and went on to clear the All India Forensic Science Entrance Examination has deeply moved the High Court. In an order rejecting the bail plea of the accused in the case, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan quoted lines from a report filed by the Victims Rights Centre (VRC). "With pride in her eyes, she expressed her ambition to become a Forensic surgeon," the concluding lines of the report read. The HC dismissed the bail plea, observing, "The entire society is with her, fingers crossed, to achieve her dream."

She wanted to become a doctor, and when the VRC co-ordinator broached the Forensic Science course, she started preparing for the same and aced the entrance test. Referring to the survivor’s testimony, the court remarked: “If it is correct, a human being cannot read it without tears in their eyes.”

The survivor’s aspiration to pursue Forensic science was kindled during a conversation with the VRC coordinator from the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA). Despite her traumatic past, she cleared the Entrance Examination while still appearing for her Plus Two board exams. The coordinator noted that her determination was a reflection of her desire to escape a degrading environment and take control of her life.

“She is a bold girl who, despite her circumstances, carried a strong subconscious drive to rise above them,” the coordinator said. She added that “Though deprived of social and financial support, the girl had a clear sense that her situation was unjust. MBBS and then MD was her initial dream. When I casually suggested forensic science, she was immediately curious. She applied just before the deadline, prepared independently, without any professional coaching, and appeared for the online exam on April 16—right in the middle of her board exams. Her results were announced on April 22, and she is now preparing for counselling, after which the university will be allotted.”

The case dates back to 2022, when the survivor, then in Class 9, was allegedly raped by a lawyer, her aunt’s friend, at a hotel. She was forced to consume liquor and then abused. The horrific episodes repeated, often with the knowledge of her aunt. The police registered a case in 2024 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, on charges of giving alcohol and committing penetrative sexual assault on a minor girl. The High Court denied his bail on March 21, 2025, prompting him to approach the Supreme Court.

She received consistent support from the VRC team, including the liaison officer and officials from the Pathanamthitta District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), who assisted her in applying, provided study materials, and guided her through the exam process. The VRC, a KeLSA initiative, is a support platform for victims of circumstances—rather than just legal offences. Initially focused on women, children, and transgender persons, its reach is now gender-neutral. It partners with NGOs, Sakhi-One Stop Centres, the Kaval Plus programme, the Women’s Commission, and the police. All services under KeLSA are provided free of charge.

“She wanted to escape her reality. And she’s not just determined—she’s brilliant,” the coordinator said, adding that the entire team rallied behind her to boost her confidence through counselling and mentorship. “We made it clear she had nothing to be ashamed of. The guilt lies solely with the accused,” the coordinator added. In her report, the VRC coordinator also described the survivor as coming from a "dysfunctional family, with no proper guidance" and said the girl was particularly vulnerable and was it was extremely challenging to her to "resist the frequent advances of the accused", particularly being entirely dependent on her aunt who, the judgement stated, led a “hyper-sexual lifestyle.”

Justice Kunhikrishnan, noting that the accused is a lawyer, observed, “It is unfortunate because the petitioner is from a noble profession.” The judge added, “If the facts are true, it is a shame to the profession. Such a person is not entitled to any discretionary relief.”

Describing the girl’s success in the entrance exam as “a collective win” and a beacon of hope, the chairperson, DLSA Pathanamthitta, said: “She could inspire many others who have been through similar horrors. This is not a small achievement—it’s a triumph of resilience. We supported her throughout under the VRC scheme. She is exceptionally talented and worked hard to earn her place. It’s a moment of pride for the entire team.”