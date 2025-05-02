Thiruvananthapuram: In a historic moment for Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially commission the Vizhinjam International Seaport today. The official ceremony will be held at 11 am. Manorama News reported that the PM will fly to the port in a helicopter from Raj Bhavan around 10.15 am and visit the port operation centre and berth.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, four state ministers, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, and BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar are the key dignitaries attending the function.

Police have thrown a security blanket across the state capital ahead of the port inauguration. Traffic curbs are also imposed in the city from Thursday.

The port in the capital of Kerala is expected to place Kerala on the global maritime map and transform India’s role in international trade and shipping.

MSC Celestino Maresca, one of the world’s largest and most sustainable vessels will be berthed at the port today during the commissioning. The ultra-large container vessel (ULCV) has a length of 400 meters, a beam of 61.5 meters, and a draft of 17 meters.

The public who reach the port before 8 am are allowed to witness the historic moment.

In a post on 'X', Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said, "Tomorrow marks a historic moment as Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, dedicates the Vizhinjam International Seaport to the nation."

"This landmark project—the largest-ever state investment in any port in the country, with two-thirds of the cost borne by the Government of Kerala—reflects the state's strong commitment to development.

"The commissioning of Vizhinjam port marks the beginning of a new chapter in India’s maritime journey, placing the nation firmly on the global map," Vijayan said.

Earlier, he said this is not just the opening of a new port, but the beginning of a new era that will give Indian trade and logistics a stronger global presence.

Police personnel at the Vizhinjam International Seaport, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: PTI

India's first dedicated transshipment port

Vizhinjam is India's first dedicated transshipment port and also the country's first semi-automated port. Developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and part of the Adani Group, the port was constructed under a public-private partnership model at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore.

The port sits just 10 nautical miles from a key international shipping route and has naturally deep waters, making it ideal for large cargo ships. Until now, about 75 per cent of India's transshipment containers were handled by Colombo Port in Sri Lanka, leading to significant losses in foreign exchange and revenue. Vizhinjam is expected to bring much of that traffic back to India.

The port has received the highest ever investment from a state government in India. The Kerala government is funding two-thirds of the project's total cost, including the full cost of building the breakwater—a key part of the infrastructure that ensures the port operates smoothly in all weather.

The breakwater at Vizhinjam is the deepest in India and stretches nearly three kilometres. At 28 metres tall—the height of a nine-storey building—it is a major engineering achievement.

Trial operations began on July 13, 2024, and full commercial operations started on December 3, 2024. During the three-month trial phase, over 272 large vessels docked at the port, and more than 550,000 containers were handled.

Vizhinjam is equipped with fully automated yard cranes and remotely operated ship-to-shore cranes for faster and safer operations. It also features India's first home-built, AI-powered Vessel Traffic Management System, developed with IIT Madras.

By 2028, the next phase of construction is expected to be complete, giving the port an annual capacity of at least 3 million TEUs. This phase will cost Rs 10,000 crore, which will be fully funded by Adani Ports.

Vizhinjam is also being developed as a multi-modal hub, with direct road access to National Highway 66 and Kerala's first cloverleaf interchange to handle future cargo growth. A railway link connecting the port to the national network will begin construction soon.