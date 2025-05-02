Thiruvananthapuram: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially commission the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, who will not be attending the event, shared a video on Facebook of the late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s 2015 Assembly speech on the port.

“Oommen Chandy is absent today. But he lives on in people's hearts as a part of history that will never fade, even if erased. Those who deliberately forget and try to rewrite history are afraid even of Oommen Chandy’s memory. Wishing all the best to the Vizhinjam port,” the post read.

In the 2015 video, Chandy said the long-cherished dream of the Vizhinjam port was becoming a reality. He added that the project would move forward while protecting the State’s interests. “We are ready to accept any constructive criticism. The Opposition’s attempt to thwart the project by raising corruption allegations will not succeed,” Chandy had said.

Satheeshan, on Wednesday, had declared that he would not attend the commissioning of the seaport in Thiruvananthapuram. He had argued that the state government invited him after his exclusion from the event became a controversy.

"I did not receive any programme notice of the event. The letter did not state why I was being invited and whether I am just an invitee or a participant in the programme. The government sent an invitation letter to me on Tuesday, following the controversy. I do not consider the letter an official invitation," said Satheesan.

He also accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of hijacking credit for the Vizhinjam port project. He pointed out that the international seaport is the result of the Oommen Chandy government's determination.