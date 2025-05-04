Migrant worker found with throat slit in Attappadi
Palakkad: A migrant worker was found dead with his throat slit following a clash between labourers in Attappadi on Sunday, reported Manorama News. The deceased, Ravi (35), was a native of Jharkhand.
According to Manorama News, Noorin Islam, a native of Assam and the prime suspect, remains at large. The two were reportedly involved in an altercation that escalated into a violent confrontation. Agali police have launched an investigation.
