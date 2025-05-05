Malappuram: Former Nilambur MLA P V Anvar has submitted a letter to the Central Election Commission, urging the immediate conduct of the Nilambur Assembly constituency byelection. In his letter, Anvar stressed that the bypoll should be held without further delay and warned that he would approach the High Court if it is postponed any further.

Citing the Representation of the People Act, Anvar pointed out that a byelection must be held within six months of a legislative vacancy. He argued that this provision applies to Nilambur as well, and that the delay is hampering the constituency’s developmental activities.

Meanwhile, in view of the upcoming byelection, the revised final electoral roll for the Nilambur constituency has been published. According to the updated list, the total number of voters stands at 2,32,384 — comprising 1,13,486 men, 1,18,889 women, and nine transgender voters.

To improve accessibility, the number of polling stations has been increased to 263, with 59 new booths added. The gender ratio in the constituency is 1,048 women for every 1,000 men. The final roll also includes 374 Non-Resident Indian (NRI) voters. Distribution of photo identity election cards has been fully completed.

A total of 6,082 new voters were initially added, but 2,210 names were later removed following field verification. As per Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, voters have the right to appeal decisions made by the Electoral Registration Officer. Appeals can be submitted to the District Election Officer or, if needed, to the Chief Electoral Officer.

Copies of the final electoral roll were handed over to representatives of recognised political parties by M P Sindhu, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, Nilambur.