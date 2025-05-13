Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: In response to queries on whether there will be a complete reshuffle in the district-level leadership of the party, newly appointed chief of KPCC and three-time MLA Sunny Joseph on Tuesday said, 'Changes will be made wherever required'.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Sunny Joseph also said that there was no opposition to the new party leadership in the state and that a few MPs and MLAs were absent from the function where he took charge due to prior or unavoidable commitments.

He said that Congress MP from Pathanamthitta, Anto Antony, as well as party MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Rahul Mamkootathil were absent as they had to attend the memorial service of late Pathanamthitta DCC vice president M G Kannan, who passed away two days ago.

"Dean Kuriakose MP had informed in advance about a meeting he had in Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor called and congratulated me and expressed his inability to attend the event as he was in Delhi," Joseph said.

So there were no deliberate absences and the new leadership has taken over with everyone's blessings and the total support of the party workers, he added.

He also said that all preparations are underway for the local body elections to be held in the state this year, and it has started with the formation of ward committees.

"Their formation is almost complete. Under their supervision, a lot of meetings, including 'Mahatma Kudumba Sangamam', have been held. These activities will be strengthened.

Along with that, wherever required, the state and district committees will also be improved," he said.

P C Vishnunath MLA, Shafi Parambil MP, and A P Anil Kumar MLA have also assumed office as working presidents of the state Congress, and Adoor Prakash MP took charge as the UDF convener during the ceremony held on Monday.