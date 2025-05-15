Kozhikode: The Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended two of its clerical staff members for allegedly diverting funds approved for six contractors in Koyilandy. Neethu Balakrishnan, a senior clerk in the Buildings section of the department, and NK Khadeeja, a head clerk in the same section, faced disciplinary action.

According to the suspension order issued by the PWD, Neethu allegedly diverted the bill amounts meant for contractors working for the department into her own bank accounts. Meanwhile, Khadeeja was suspended for failing to cross-check the bills, pending an inquiry, effective May 14.

Beena Lalitha, Chief Engineer (Administrative Wing) of the PWD, issued the order following an inquiry report submitted on May 13, 2025, by the Assistant Executive Engineer from the Buildings section at the PWD Koyilandy office, along with a recommendation letter from the Executive Engineer (Buildings section), Kozhikode. The report noted that Neethu committed serious irregularities by transferring funds intended for contractors, including CP Sanoop, to her personal bank account.

The suspension order stated that the senior clerk deliberately committed the offense and that it was prima facie clear. Her actions violated the code of conduct for government employees.

Khadeeja is accused of enabling her colleague’s misconduct by failing to identify incorrect bank account details of the contractors. Both employees were suspended under Section 10 of the Kerala Civil Services Act of 1960.