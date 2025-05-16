Wayanad: A toddy shop located on the premises of a private resort in Wayanad was completely destroyed in a fire on Friday. No injuries were reported, as people ran to safety after spotting the blaze, said an officer at the Kalpetta fire station.

The incident happened around noon, and the fire department received a call at 2:05 pm. Two units of the force rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, and the extent of the damage has not yet been determined, said the official. However, four gas cylinders inside the shop exploded, while 12 others bulged due to the heat during the fire, he added.