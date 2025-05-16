Kalpetta: Police on Friday arrested the manager and supervisor of a resort at 900 Kandi in Meppadi in connection with the death of a woman after a tent collapsed on her. The arrested are K P Swachand and K K Anurag. Both were remanded in custody for 15 days.

Police have booked the duo under Section 105 of BNS (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The incident occurred around 2 am on Thursday at 900 Ventures, a resort situated adjacent to the forest area of a tourist destination, 900 Kandi. Nishma (25), a native of Eranjimangad in Malappuram, died when the thatched roof above the tent she was sleeping in collapsed. Three others sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the Meppadi CI A U Jayaprakash, the resort, though bearing a building number, lacked proper operational licences. "The resort had extended its property beyond approved limits and constructed unauthorised huts, including the one involved in the accident. These structures had no licences or permits," he told Onmanorama.

Nishma was part of a 16-member group that reached the resort around 4 pm on Wednesday. The group comprised individuals from Kozhikode and Malappuram who work in various sectors in Kozhikode, reported Manorama Online. They stayed in eight tents installed under a thatched roof. The tent that collapsed accommodated three women.

Investigations revealed that the wooden beams supporting the roof had deteriorated due to prolonged exposure to moisture. These weakened logs fell directly onto the tent, causing the fatal injuries to Nishma.