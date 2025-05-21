Thiruvananthapuram: As the Indian Railways and the government showing little interest in alternative proposals to the SilverLine project, Kerala’s aspirations for a high-speed rail system are steadily diminishing.

The state government continues to assert that the Railways’ insistence on implementing SilverLine in broad gauge is a deliberate attempt to derail the project. The Railways, on its part, is yet to seriously consider a proposal put forward by E Sreedharan, which advocates for a standard gauge high-speed rail system elevated on pillars and passing through tunnels. Though the Railways have suggested alternative projects, uncertainty will persist as long as the state government delays making a definitive decision.

Among the proposals currently under consideration are plans to construct third and fourth rail lines, or to increase the speed on existing tracks by straightening curves and reducing stops. However, the practicality of enhancing speeds on the current double-line system is limited. Even in segments where the maximum permissible speed has been raised to 110 km/h, actual train speeds remain below the target. Frequent halts and the operation of trains with varying speeds on the same track continue to hinder operational efficiency.

For a high-speed system to truly be effective, trains must be able to travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h with minimal stops. This would require the third and fourth tracks to be reserved for faster services like Vande Bharat, ideally running at hourly intervals. Slower trains with more frequent stops could continue to operate on the existing double tracks. Further delay in finalising a project will only escalate financial burdens. With the cost of construction materials rising by an average of 5% annually, indecision by the government could prove expensive.

Projects under consideration

1.Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod SilverLine:

Standard gauge, operational speed of 200 km/h, total distance of 530 kilometres, Estimated project cost in 2020: ₹63,940 crore, estimated project cost at present: ₹80,000 crore

2.Thiruvananthapuram–Kannur High-Speed Rail (Alternative suggested by E Sreedharan):

Standard gauge, operational speed of 200 km/h, total distance of 430 kilometres, Estimated project cost: ₹1,00,000 crore

3.Third and fourth tracks by Railways:

Proposed for the Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru route, the project envisions a broad gauge line with an operational speed of 160 km/h by reducing the number of stops. Total distance: 630 kilometres. While the estimated project cost is ₹57,480 crore, the project cost could escalate to ₹68,976 crore if the state government takes the usual four years for land acquisition.

4. Upgrading speed on existing tracks (Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru):

This proposal is considered infeasible due to persistent speed restrictions, even on upgraded sections, which prevent significant changes in train timings. Although a speed of 130 km/h is achievable on the Mangaluru–Shoranur stretch, increasing speeds on the remaining sections will take more time. Only trains with fewer stops can maintain higher speeds on this route.